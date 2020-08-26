Timothy Barnhill
EAST PEORIA ~ Timothy Scott Barnhill, 50, of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was born July 22, 1970 in Peoria.
He is survived by his parents, Rev. Dr. Bobby and Carolyn Barnhill; his brother, Chris (Melissa) Barnhill; his nephew, Christopher and his nieces, Samantha and Katy Barnhill, who he loved greatly, and his beloved cat, Jasper.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Randall Barnhill and his grandparents, Rev. Virley and Applileen Barnhill and Press and Mary Eatmon.
A memorial will be held later. The family wishes to thank all who have been so gracious and loving. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
