1/1
Timothy Barnhill
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Barnhill
EAST PEORIA ~ Timothy Scott Barnhill, 50, of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was born July 22, 1970 in Peoria.
He is survived by his parents, Rev. Dr. Bobby and Carolyn Barnhill; his brother, Chris (Melissa) Barnhill; his nephew, Christopher and his nieces, Samantha and Katy Barnhill, who he loved greatly, and his beloved cat, Jasper.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Randall Barnhill and his grandparents, Rev. Virley and Applileen Barnhill and Press and Mary Eatmon.
A memorial will be held later. The family wishes to thank all who have been so gracious and loving. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved