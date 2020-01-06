Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Hole in the Wall
Pekin, IL
Tina Schmick


1963 - 2019
Tina Schmick Obituary
Tina Schmick
Tina "Precious" Marie Schmick, 56, of Bartonville passed away December 23, 2019.
She was born May 19, 1963, to Gary and Martha (Eggers) Schmick. Surviving are a sister, Anita Lou; brother, Wolfgang Schmick; two daughters, Rikki Wallace of Pekin and Robbie Duckworth of Buda; three grandchildren; one niece, "Half Pint"; and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Schmick; the love of her life, Rick Schacherbauer; aunt, Pammela Ortega; uncle, Jay Harvey Schmick; and cousin, Joshua Jay Ashby.
Tina last worked at SC2. She enjoyed being outdoors, riding Harley's, drinking beer and keeping it real.
A celebration of life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 19, at Hole in the Wall in Pekin.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
