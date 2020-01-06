|
Tina Schmick
Tina "Precious" Marie Schmick, 56, of Bartonville passed away December 23, 2019.
She was born May 19, 1963, to Gary and Martha (Eggers) Schmick. Surviving are a sister, Anita Lou; brother, Wolfgang Schmick; two daughters, Rikki Wallace of Pekin and Robbie Duckworth of Buda; three grandchildren; one niece, "Half Pint"; and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Schmick; the love of her life, Rick Schacherbauer; aunt, Pammela Ortega; uncle, Jay Harvey Schmick; and cousin, Joshua Jay Ashby.
Tina last worked at SC2. She enjoyed being outdoors, riding Harley's, drinking beer and keeping it real.
A celebration of life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 19, at Hole in the Wall in Pekin.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020