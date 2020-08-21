Tom Lough
Tom Lough, 57, of Armington, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. Tom was born October 13, 1962 in Hopedale to James F. and Nancy J. Dale Lough. They preceded him in death. Also, preceding Tom in death was one brother, David.
Tom is survived by one brother, Jeff (Diana) Lough of Armington, three nieces, Ragean, Alexis and Annabell.
Tom worked for Roland Rich Ford Inc. in Delavan for over 32 years. He also worked on the family farm with his brother, and Schmidgall Family Farms. He was a member of Land of Lincoln Antique Tractor and Engine Club, and Minier Assembly of God.
Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Minier Assembly of God. The Rev. Dan Smith Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Minier Assembly of God. In accordance to Covid 19 guidelines proper masks and social distancing will be required at the services. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery in San Jose. Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to his church or Armington Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com
.