|
|
Traci Lee Nielsen
Traci Lee Nielsen, age 64 of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Traci was born on June 11, 1955 in Pekin to Norman L. and Betty Jane Smith. She married Gary Nielsen on November 20, 1993.
Surviving are her three daughters, Karyn (Russell) Palmer of Peoria, Jennifer (Jimmy) Dutcher of Davenport, FL, and Kristy Nielsen of Peoria; and two sons, Kyle Nielsen of Schertz, TX, and Luke Nielsen of Peoria. Also surviving are her sister Mary Beth (Jeff) Smith; nephew, Corey (Jodi) Stone; and niece Jodi Brown. Traci leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Laurence Henderson, Morgan Dutcher, Anthony "A.J." Jenkins, Taylor Palmer, Devyn Palmer, and Olivya Palmer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Nielsen; parents, Norman and Betty Smith; granddaughter, Kaylan Teague; and father-in-law, Paul Nielsen.
Traci graduated from Forman High School in Manito in 1973. She worked many years for State Farm and retired in May 2005.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Gift of Hope.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from May 15 to May 19, 2020