Treva C. Jacobs
WASHINGTON – Treva C. Jacobs, 85, of Washington, IL, died at 8:06 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
Born on April 26, 1935 in Peoria, IL to Leonard and Theresa Cotton, she married Bernard L. Jacobs on April 24, 1953 in Peoria.
Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Bernie, 1 son, Mark Allen Jacobs of North Dakota, 1 sister, Sheila Barnette of Tremont, IL and 1 brother, Clyde (Nancy) Cotton of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 1 brother.
Treva worked in the Cafeteria at Washington Community High School for several years, and previously worked for Canteen at Caterpillar Tractor Co.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Treva's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
where condolences may also be sent to her family.