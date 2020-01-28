|
|
Vernie Diveley
PEKIN - Vernie "Butch" R. Diveley, 76, of Pekin, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was born November 17, 1943 in Peoria, IL to Vernie E. and Margaret (Roath) Diveley. He married Vivian Sarnes on February 1, 1964 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are their three children, Valarie (David) Nail of Glasford, Vikki (David) Steele of Marquette Heights and Vincent Diveley of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Zachery (Ashley) Diveley, Ryan (Kala) Batalon, Alina Batalon, Kayla Steele, Kayci Steele, Kaydi Steele, Brice Diveley and Tanner Diveley; four great-grandchildren, Harlen Diveley, Zara Diveley, Elijah Batalon and Kodah Batalon; and one sister, Mary Papenhause of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant great-grandson Kai Tompkins.
Vernie worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Evonik Industries for 57 at the time of his passing. He was formerly Chief of the Pekin Police Auxiliary, and helped as a weather spotter before retiring in 1997. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching Cardinal Baseball and was a huge Jimmy Johnson Race Fan. Vernie also enjoyed swing dancing with his wife and sponsoring youth softball teams.
A visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. A funeral service will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020