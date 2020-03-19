Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Violet Embry


1933 - 2020
Violet Embry Obituary
Violet Embry
PEKIN ~ Violet L. Embry, 87 of Plano, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 8:46 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020 at Kind Hands Senior Care in Yorkville.
Born Jan. 28, 1933 in Pekin to Hiram and Sarah (Thomas) Goodwin, she married Kenneth T. Embry on Oct. 1, 1949 in Pekin. He died Feb. 9, 2010. She also was preceded in death her parents; her brothers, Earl, James and Kenneth (Chuck); her sisters, Mae, Lois, Helen, Mary and Patricia and her daughter, Diane Fulfer.
Surviving are one son, Terry Embry of Alton; her son-in-law, Loy Fulfer of Plano; four grandchildren, Andrea (Jeremy) Montgomery of Montgomery, Kyle (Brandy) Embry of Quincy, Leah (Greg) Benshoof of Warrenville, and Rachel (Nelson) Orozco of Caseyville; fourteen great-grandchildren, Austin, Kailyn, Kylee, Alissa, Zachary, Luke, Rylie, Morgan, Kaden, Davon, Nelson Jr., Zoey, Heydi, and Jayden; and her great-great-grandson, Lucas.
She was a member of the Plano Church of Christ. She was a former longtime member of Pekin Church of Christ. Violet loved teaching Sunday school at church.
Her private graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020 at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Evangelist Larry Curry will officiate. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
