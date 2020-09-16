Virda Chism
PEKIN ~ Virda Lee Chism, 91, of Pekin, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
Born August 7, 1929 in Clinton, Arkansas to Marshall John and Maggie Mae (Barnes) Hubbard, she married Wilburn Chism on December 1, 1945 in New Madrid, Missouri. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are four sons, Linton (Roberta) Chism of South Pekin, Quinton Chism, Dean (Ronda) Chism and Buddy Chism, all of Pekin; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Virda enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning and camping. She cherished quality time with her family.
She was a member of Pekin Church of Christ.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Evangelist Paul Thomas will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin Church of Christ, 1451 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin, Illinois 61554 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com