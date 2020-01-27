|
|
Vivian Sea
PEKIN ~ Vivian Ann Sea, 77, of Green Valley, passed away at 7:12 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Autumn Accolade in Green Valley. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born August 16, 1942 in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee to Earl and Lillie (Martin) Sims, she married James "Jim" Edgar Sea on July 1, 1967 in Pekin. He died March 27, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wanda Brown and Nina Stewart; and two brothers, Doug Sims and Wendell Sims.
Surviving are two daughters, Tonya (Klayton) Southwood of Secor and Denise (Trevor) Maneno of Pekin; three grandchildren, Chase Southwood of Lombard, Ryan Southwood of North Hollywood, California, and Kristyn Southwood of Secor; one sister, Rose (Jim) Stuart of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee; and two brothers, Riley (Brenda) Sims and Dennis (Inga) Sims, both of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee.
A homemaker, Vivian had worked at Libby's in Morton and later for Aramark in Pekin as a kitchen worker at Pekin schools.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pekin, where she had been a greeter.
Vivian enjoyed working in her yard and was an animal lover. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be remembered for her kindness and generous heart, along with being fun loving and sweet.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastor Vernon Risner will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 700 South Capitol Street, Pekin, IL 61554 or to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020