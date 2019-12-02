|
Wade Hall
PEKIN ~ Ernest Wade Hall, 73, a native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Pekin, passed away at 3:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29,2019 at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Born July 10, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas to Bill and Dorothy (Woods) Hall, he married Nelda S. Reed in July 2, 1966 in Pekin.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years; daughters, Melinda (Jeff) Pierce of Goodfield, Beth (Jeremy) Anderson of Atlanta, Ga., and Barb (Ben) Lano of Mapleton; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Peggy James and Debbie (Doug) Canant, both of Beaumont, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Paula Schrimsher of Kerrville, Texas, and his great-grandson, Ezekiel Vonderheide of Pekin.
A Vietnam Veteran, Wade served his country in the Army as a Quarter Master Heavy Equipment repairman.
He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years at the East Peoria and Mossville plants and retired in Jan. 2000. Wade then turned to long-haul truck driving for several years. He made the most of his travels by visiting family, sending postcards from all over the country to his grandchildren, and serving in truck-stop chapels.
Wade utilized his musical talents through singing and playing his guitar and harmonicas. He performed many years in churches, nursing homes, and truck-stop ministries. He was an avid fisherman and incorporated his love of camping and fishing into his service to the Royal Rangers of the area Assembly of God Churches. Over the years he taught the preteen Sunday School Class at First Assembly of God (North Parkway), where he was a longtime member and served the church as a deacon. He had a passion for photography, and his family will treasure his photos.
He will fondly be remembered by his family as always loving, generous and supportive along with being a nurturing and caring person.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Mark K. Dexter will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
