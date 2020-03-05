Home

Haensel Funeral Home
204 E Central Ave
Minier, IL 61759
(309) 392-2535
Walter E. Crawford


1926 - 2020
Walter E. Crawford Obituary
Walter E. Crawford
Walter E. Crawford, 93, of Minier, IL, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin. Walter was born May 17, 1926 in Lincoln to Frank and Maude Dugan Crawford. He married Thelma L. Mitchell October 17, 1947. She survives. Also surviving are four children, Maxine (Don) Schwarzentruber, Doris (Larry) Johnson, Caroline (Dave) Tipsword, Keith (Karen) Crawford, seven grandchildren, 17, great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Donna, one granddaughter, one grandson, three sisters, and one brother.
Walter was an Army National Guard veteran. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company with 40 years of service.
Private graveside services will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Minier Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at haenselfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
