Waltresia "Sally" Vanderheiden
MANITO — Waltresia "Sally" Vanderheiden, 82, of Manito received her new body in Christ at 4:10 P.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin. She was born September 6, 1937 in Greenup the daughter of Ralph and Mildred Worth Pfeifer. She married Hiram L. Vanderheiden Sr. on October 8, 1955 in Bartonville and he survives. Sally had three children, Hiram L. Vanderheiden Jr. of Manito, Tammy (Steve) Pierson of Stillman Valley and Roger J. Vanderheiden of Bartonville; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two brothers, John (Sheila) Pfeifer of Princeville and William (Sharon) Pfeifer of Peoria and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and four sisters.
She attended the Manito United Methodist Church for many years and later the Spring Lake Missionary Church near Manito. She taught Sunday school classes at both churches for several years. She also was a member of the Tazewell Co. Home Extension Association. Sally, a devoted homemaker all her adult life, loved being a mother and grandmother. She was well known for her chicken and noodles and also her baked pies. The family would like to thank and acknowledge Vitas Hospice for the months of care and kindness shown to Sally.
Funeral services for Sally will be at 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Spring Lake Missionary Church. Pastor Tom Schakat will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11 AM on Saturday. Internment will follow in Spring Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Spring Lake Missionary Church or to Vitas Hospice in Peoria. To leave an online condolence go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is assisting the family with arrangements
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020