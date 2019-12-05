Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2115
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
Wanda L. Buckley


1945 - 2019
Wanda L. Buckley
MANITO — Wanda L. Buckley, 74, of Manito, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois. She was born on January 3, 1945 in Pekin, Illinois to Lawrence and Marjorie (Tisdale) Neavear. Wanda married Roger K. Buckley on September 3, 1965 in Pekin, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2015 in Pekin, Illinois. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina (Paul) Cargill of Pekin, Illinois and Trina Buckley of Manito, Illinois; two grandsons, Derek McDonald of Peoria, Illinois and Corbin (Katie) Seitz of College Station, Texas; one sister, Darleen Keen of Creve Coeur, Illinois.
Wanda worked many years at Foster and Gallagher Company in Peoria and later worked at the County Market in Pekin.
Funeral services will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davison Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home. Rev. Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior the services on Monday. Burial will be in the Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, Illinois. Memorials may be made to (Tails) Tazewell Animal Improvement Life Society. You may create an online condolence at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.

Published in Pekin Daily Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
