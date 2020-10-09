1/1
Warren G. Ten Haken
Warren G. Ten Haken
Warren G. Ten Haken, 83, of Pekin, IL passed away at 8:19 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Unity Point Health Pekin.
He was born to Jesse and Carrie (LaGasse) Ten Haken on the family farm in Sheboygan County, WI on October 21, 1936. He married Charlotte Anne Lokker on September 3, 1960 in Sheboygan, WI. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2005.
Warren was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Julius Lensink.
He is survived by; two sons, James (Linda) Ten Haken of Pekin, and John (Faith) Ten Haken of Stanford, IL.; three grandchildren, Abby Ten Haken, Chelsey (Andy) Fitzanko and Corwin Ten Haken; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Bjorn Fitzanko and one sister, Eunice Lensink of Parchment, MI.
Warren served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. He worked for United Airlines as a mechanic retiring after 38 years in 2000. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin where he taught Sunday school. He served as President of Christian Civic Outreach. He and his wife were foster parents for 9 years for Evangelical Child & Family Agency. Warren enjoyed dartball and gardening.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Dr., Pekin, IL. with Pastor Sam Gibbs and David Taylor officiating. A Visitation will be two hours prior from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm also at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Inurment will be in Sheboygan, WI at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Christian Civic Outreach, 515 S 3rd St, Pekin, IL 61554. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.



Published in Pekin Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2020.
