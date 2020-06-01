Wesley Ragland
Wesley G. "Buck" Ragland, 86, of Hopedale, passed away at 9:55 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 22, 1933 in Marshall, AR to Dennis and Ressie House Ragland. He married Gertrude White on January 12, 1952 in Hopedale, and she passed away September 3, 2003. He later married Ruth Green on September 15, 2008 in Canton, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Dennis (Shari) Ragland of Cape Coral, FL and Brad (Lisa) Ragland of Hopedale; one step-son, Bill (Kayla) Green of Secor; one step-daughter, Heather (Eric) Lenington of Tremont; nine grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant daughter, Brenda Renee; one son, Randy; one grandson, Tyler; one half-brother, James Arthur Lay; and one half-sister, Kathy Veach.
Wes and his wife founded Ragland Builders in Hopedale in 1969.
He enjoyed fishing, watching St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
He was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale, where his funeral will be at 10:30 am Saturday, June 6, 2020. Pastor Roger Springer will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, also at the church. Social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Living Hope Community Church or TAPS.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Wesley G. "Buck" Ragland, 86, of Hopedale, passed away at 9:55 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 22, 1933 in Marshall, AR to Dennis and Ressie House Ragland. He married Gertrude White on January 12, 1952 in Hopedale, and she passed away September 3, 2003. He later married Ruth Green on September 15, 2008 in Canton, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Dennis (Shari) Ragland of Cape Coral, FL and Brad (Lisa) Ragland of Hopedale; one step-son, Bill (Kayla) Green of Secor; one step-daughter, Heather (Eric) Lenington of Tremont; nine grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant daughter, Brenda Renee; one son, Randy; one grandson, Tyler; one half-brother, James Arthur Lay; and one half-sister, Kathy Veach.
Wes and his wife founded Ragland Builders in Hopedale in 1969.
He enjoyed fishing, watching St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
He was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale, where his funeral will be at 10:30 am Saturday, June 6, 2020. Pastor Roger Springer will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, also at the church. Social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be in Orndorff Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Living Hope Community Church or TAPS.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pekin Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.