Agnes Rook

Agnes Rook Notice
Rook Agnes Peacefully at Nelson Manor
on Friday 25th September 2020
aged 102.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
dearly loved mum of
Elaine and Ann-Marie,
loved mother in law
of Howard and John.
Much loved Grandma of
Matthew and Louise,
Hannah and Matthew,
loving Great Grandma
of Toby and Samuel.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Donations are being kindly
accepted for All Hallows PCC
or Friends of St John's Churchyard c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020
