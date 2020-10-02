|
|
|
Rook Agnes Peacefully at Nelson Manor
on Friday 25th September 2020
aged 102.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
dearly loved mum of
Elaine and Ann-Marie,
loved mother in law
of Howard and John.
Much loved Grandma of
Matthew and Louise,
Hannah and Matthew,
loving Great Grandma
of Toby and Samuel.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Donations are being kindly
accepted for All Hallows PCC
or Friends of St John's Churchyard c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020