Rook Agnes Elaine and Ann-Marie would like to thank our family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Agnes, for All Hallows Church, Mitton and The Friends of St John's Churchyard. Thanks also to
friends who stood outside
St John's Church Great Marsden, to pay their respects.
Thanks also to the staff of the
Royal Blackburn Hospital and Nelson Manor Care Home for
their care and attention and to Helliwell's for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 16, 2020