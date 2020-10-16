Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Rook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Rook

Notice

Agnes Rook Notice
Rook Agnes Elaine and Ann-Marie would like to thank our family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence and donations received in memory of Agnes, for All Hallows Church, Mitton and The Friends of St John's Churchyard. Thanks also to
friends who stood outside
St John's Church Great Marsden, to pay their respects.
Thanks also to the staff of the
Royal Blackburn Hospital and Nelson Manor Care Home for
their care and attention and to Helliwell's for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -