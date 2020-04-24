|
STEPHENSON (AIDAN) On April 15th 2020,
died peacefully at home Aidan aged 96 years, fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church,
devoted brother to the late John, James, Edward and Denis.
Much loved Uncle of Gay,
Elizabeth, Christopher, Ann, John, Sara and the late Mary and John.
Aidan will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aidan will be laid
to eternal rest at
All Souls Catholic Cemetery officiated by Canon G Cristofoli.
Family Flowers only please.
Donations to HCPT GROUP 72
are being received in lieu
of flowers c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 24, 2020