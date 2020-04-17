|
|
|
BURROWS (ALAN) Peacefully passed away
at Stanley Grange, with his loving family by his side on Monday 6th April, aged 56 years. Loving son to Jack and Pat, brother to Stephen and Neil, loving uncle
to Christopher, Alex, Jamie and Emma, a friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
A private funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
If desired, donations are being gratefully received for Stanley Grange Unity Association, where Alan spent many happy years,
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020