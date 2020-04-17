Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Burrows

Notice Condolences

Alan Burrows Notice
BURROWS (ALAN) Peacefully passed away
at Stanley Grange, with his loving family by his side on Monday 6th April, aged 56 years. Loving son to Jack and Pat, brother to Stephen and Neil, loving uncle
to Christopher, Alex, Jamie and Emma, a friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.

A private funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
If desired, donations are being gratefully received for Stanley Grange Unity Association, where Alan spent many happy years,
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -