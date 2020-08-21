|
GOODALL Alan On Thursday 13th August 2020, peacefully at home,
Alan, aged 80 years.
A much-loved dad of
Mark and Stephen, Grandad to James and Thomas, a beloved father in law to Carol and
a friend to many.
A private family funeral
service will be held at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
can be sent to Barnoldswick and Earby Bosom Friends
in Alan's memory.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare
(Windles). Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 21, 2020