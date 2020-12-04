|
Rayson Alan Passed away peacefully on the evening of 19th November 2020
at the age of 86 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
He was attended by close
family as he passed away.
Alan was a well known local business man, through his years as a roofing contractor, before
his foray into the motor trade
in the 80's and 90's. An avid
golfer in his retirement.
Alan will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary, children, Karen and Paul and his grandchildren, Zachery, Willow and Daniel.
The funeral service will be held at 12.15 on Monday 14th December at Burnley Crematorium, family and close friends will be welcome, subject to the
current restrictions.
No flowers, but, donations would be welcome to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 32 Colne Rd,
Burnley, BB10 1LG
Tel 426146
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020