SPENCER Alan Steele On Monday 18th May 2020 peacefully at his home Alan
aged 76 years of Colne.
Dearly loved partner of Glen,
much loved dad of Gail and Neil, father in law of Kevan and Sarah, grandad of Liam, Luke, Ryan and Alannah, grandad of Lola, dear brother ofMarjorie and step-dad of Wendy, Jack and Harry.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday 29 th May 2020. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on May 22, 2020