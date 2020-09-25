|
DUXBERRY Alf On Monday 21st September 2020, Alf aged 89 years, died peacefully in The Royal Blackburn Hospital, with his family by his side.
Much loved husband of the
late Joan, a loving dad, grandad,
great grandad and a good
friend to many.
A private family funeral service
to be held at Burnley Crematorium
on Wednesday 30th September 2020. If you wish to pay your respects to Alf, the funeral
cortege will be leaving Pancake Farm at 2pm and travelling
along the Padiham bypass and
on to the Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
will be gratefully received on behalf
of North West Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral
Services Ltd., The Old
Schoolmaster's House, St Anne's
Church, Fence, BB129EE
Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 25, 2020