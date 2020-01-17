|
|
|
FAWCETT Allan On Saturday 11th January 2020, Allan, aged 74 years,
died peacefully at
Palace House Care Home, Burnley.
Loving husband of Patricia,
Step father of Helen and
much loved brother of
Ian, Billy and Derrick.
Funeral service to take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 24th January at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf
of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020