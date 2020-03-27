Home

Allan Gradwell

Allan Gradwell Notice
Gradwell Allan Heyworth
"Daddy Graddy" On the 13th March 2020,
suddenly after a fall
Allan passed away at the
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
aged 91 years.

A much loved husband of the
late Audrey, cherished dad to Stuart, Lorraine and the late Susan, grandad to Kelly, Jamie, Chris, Marc, Michael and Emma. Adored great grandad
and friend to many.

Donations are being received
for Dementia UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Reedley House,
Burnley Road,
Brierfield. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 27, 2020
