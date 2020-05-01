|
Pickering Andrew Peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday 29th April 2020,
aged 59 years.
Cherished son to the late Andrew and Mary, a much loved brother to Ellen, uncle to Kelly, Jodienne and Terri, great uncle to Logan, brother-in-law to Ian and
friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. BB9 8LA
Tel:870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020