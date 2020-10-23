|
|
|
DARWIN (nee Wheeler)
Ann Peacefully in her own home on Thursday, 15th October, 2020, Ann, aged 79 years, beloved wife to Bernard, much loved mum to Sandra and Peter, mother in law to Alan and Catherine, loved sister to John, a precious lady to all her family and friends and to everyone who knew her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ann's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 26th October at 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Salvation Army, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 23, 2020