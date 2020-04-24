Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Ann Horsfield

Ann Horsfield Notice
HORSFIELD Ann On 18th April 2020, peacefully in Airedale Hospital,
Ann aged 87 years of Sough.
Beloved wife of the late Morris, much loved mum of Diane and Philip, mother in law of Gary and Tracy, grandma of Gavin, Adam, Andrew and Jane and great grandma of Arabella, Freddie, Winnie, Elsie, Olina, Leo and Rory.
A private funeral service and cremation will be held on
Monday 4th May 2020 at 3.20pm. Donations in memory of Ann are being gratefully received for Friends of Airedale c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800.
The family will be making arrangements for a memorial event for family and friends to celebrate Ann's life in due course.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 24, 2020
