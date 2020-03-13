Home

McWHINNEY
Ann Sadly passed away on the
8th March 2020,
aged 87 years.
Loving Mum and Mother in law
to Carole, Lynne and Helene,
Peter, Stephen and Stephen.
Gran to Hannah and James. Joseph, Peter and Sophia,
George and Jess, Elizabeth.

Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 3.15pm.
Refreshments will be held at Lynne's address to share
fond memories.
Family flowers only donations
if desired to NSPCC c/o
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
275 Leeds Road, Nelson, BB9 8EJ. Tel: 01282 606505.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020
