Anna Horsfall Notice
HORSFALL Anna Anna, aged 91,
beloved mother of Patricia and Stuart, mother in law of Carole and uniquely special grandmother and
great-grandmother,
sadly passed away peacefully
on 14th June 2020
at Albert House, Colne.
Anna was the widow of former local baker and businessman George Horsfall.
Between them George and Anna ran businesses including the former Kings Café, Crown Fisheries and the Cotton Tree Inn.
A private ceremony will be held at Skipton Crematorium
on the 24th of June.
Special thanks to the staff at
Albert House, who made Anna's final years such happy ones. Flowers welcome c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 19, 2020
