Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Anna Siwiak

Notice Condolences

Anna Siwiak Notice
SIWIAK Anna Ottavia On Thursday 23rd September 2020 peacefully in
Favordale R.H.F.T.E
Anna aged 91 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Jan, much loved partner of Allan, loving mum of Antonio, Irena, Stephen, Julieanna, Richard, Andy and Danuta, mother in law of Shirley, Sara and Liz and a very much loved grandma and great grandma.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at Sacred Heart RC Church at 11.00am followed by interment in Colne Cemetery at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Age UK
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020
