Anne Burrows

Anne Burrows Notice
Burrows S. Anne Who died suddenly at the end of her holiday in Corfu on the
2nd October 2020, aged 65.
Ann the very dearly loved wife to John and loving mother of Craig, Karl and Simon, also a very much loved Nanna/Grandma/Great Grandma of Daniel, Nathan, Bethany, Phoebe, Dylan, Cerys, Lola and Theo and the loving sister of Roland, Christen, Paul, Debbie, Jane, David and Vera, and loving mother in Law to Samantha, Ann, Sughra, Ann will be fondly remembered and sadly missed
by all family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium. Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 16, 2020
