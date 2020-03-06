|
TODD Anne On Sunday 1st March 2020, peacefully in Airedale Hospital, Anne, aged 67 years, of Earby.
Beloved partner of Fred, much
loved mum of Matthew and
Kathryn, loving grandma of Zain,
Zara and Joshua and a dear
sister of Janet and Lynne.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 20th March 2020 at
12.30pm at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Alzheimer's Society c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020