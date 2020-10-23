|
WILSON Audrey Peacefully passed away at Sutton Hall Lodge, on Tuesday 20th October, aged 86 years.
A much loved wife to the late Derek, adored mum to Keith, Sharon and Janet, mother-in-law of Clive, Russell and Janine, cherished grandma of Robert, Laura, Richard, John, Hannah, Amy and Eric, great grandma of Nora Grace and Martha Grace, sister to Ivy and the late Bill, sister-in-law to Peter, auntie and good friend to many.
A private service will be held.
If desired donations are being received for Dementia U.K., c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 23, 2020