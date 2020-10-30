|
Wilson Audrey On Tuesday 20th October 2020, Audrey, aged 86 years of Colne, peacefully passed away.
A much loved wife to the late Derek,
adored mum to Keith, Sharon and Janet, mother in law of Clive, Russell and Janine, John, Hannah, Amy and Eric. Great Grandma of Nora Grace and Martha Grace, sister to the late Bill, sister in law to Ivy and Peter, Auntie and good friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place but donations if desired are being received for Dementia UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020