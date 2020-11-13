|
|
|
WILSON Audrey Audrey's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the help, support and the kind expressions of condolence received during their recent sad bereavement. The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their lovely cards, flowers and donations to Dementia UK.
A special thank you to Eric Platt for his comforting service.
Thank you Helliwell's Funeral Services & The staff at Sutton Hall for their kindness and care.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020