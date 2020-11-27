|
|
|
BRACKLEY Barbara On Sunday 22nd November 2020,
in Favordale H.F.E, Barbara,
aged 85 years,
of Colne, formerly Wakefield.
Beloved wife of the late Reg, amazing mother of Graham and Susan, mother in law of Linda, adored grandma of Michelle, Luke, Laura and the late Claire, sister of Michael and the late Maureen,
a cherished auntie and
friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday 7th December 2020 at 1.20pm at
Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Friends of Favordale, North West Air Ambulance or the R.S.P.C.A c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 27, 2020