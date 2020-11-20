|
HAYES Barbara On Monday 16th November 2020, Barbara, aged 90 years,
passed away peacefully in
Hulton Care Home Nelson.
Loving Mum to Pam, Terry and Alex, Daughters in law Lynne and Tulip, Son in law Russell, Niece Denise, Granddaughters Colleen and Tina, Grandson Robert, Grandsons in law Dean and Luke, Nan to Joel, Mya, Esme and Lucas and good friend to Linda.
The funeral service is to be confirmed. Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received on behalf
of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE, Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020