SMITH (NEE CANNELL)
Barbara Joan On Friday 27th December 2019, Barbara, aged 81 years,
died at home with her loving family at her side.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor, devoted mum to Helen, Peter and Elizabeth, loving sister of the late Sheila, much loved mother in law, grandma, great grandma and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020
at 3-15 pm.
Family flowers only but donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd., The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE
Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020