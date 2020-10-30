|
|
|
FELLOWES nee Hothersall
Bernadette On Thursday 15th October 2020,
peacefully at her home,
Bernadette aged 83 years
of Colne.
Much loved partner of James,
loving mum of Donna and Stephen,
mother in law of Stephen
and Tanya,
grandma of Mark and Kane
and great grandma of
Harley, Alfie and Freddie.
A private funeral service will
be held on
Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at
Crown Funeral Home, Colne followed
by interment in Colne Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice or Pendle Dogs in Need c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020