The Co-operative Funeralcare Barnoldswick
Sherbrooke
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5EG
01282 813345
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
13:00
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Barnoldswick
View Map
Bernadette Storey Notice
STOREY Bernadette Peacefully on 27th December 2019, Bernadette, aged 75 years,
of Colne.
Loving mum of Darren, Stephen and Lynsey. Dearly loved grandma to Thomas, Ciaran, Beth, Josh and Connor. Beloved sister of Cecilia and sister-in-law of Laidlaw.
Bernadette will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Barnoldswick on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1.00pm followed by burial
in Colne Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Bosom Friends.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare
Tel 01282 813345
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020
