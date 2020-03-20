|
|
|
Percival Bernice Passed away after a long illness at Pendleside Hospice,
Bernice aged 81 years.
A much loved wife to the late Roy. Cherished Mum of Jane,
Sister to the late Sandra.
Adored Grandma to Martin and David, Mother in law to Richard.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 26th March 2020 meeting at Stott House at 12 noon followed by a committal at Skipton Crematorium. The family have asked for no flowers but donations are being kindly accepted for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 20, 2020