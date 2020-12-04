|
|
|
BETTY
DRANSFIELD Hello it's Betty, now if you know me, you will know I've not been well for the last few years.
So just to let you know, it got worse and I have passed on to a much a better place. No pain!
and I'm now here with Roy
- he sends his regards!
Please remember me as
I will remember you, and
miss me as I will miss you,
but do not mourn me.
I will look forward to seeing you
all again but hopefully, for you, not for some considerable time.
I have to go now and get
Roy off the ruddy bandit!
Love always, Betty."
From: Mrs Betty Dransfield,
who caught the last shuttle on
Monday 23rd November 2020.
Two of her sons, Ian and Chris, her two daughters Jess and Dixie and her loving cousin David,
who has been so very kind to her over the last few years, have just had this note passed down to them and asked to share it with all her friends and extended family.
We would encourage any charity donations in memory of Betty
be made to Parkinson's UK at
www.parkinsons.org.uk
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020