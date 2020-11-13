|
|
|
FOULDS Betty On Sunday 8th November 2020, Betty, aged 90 years,
passed away peacefully at
the Royal Blackburn Hospital.
A much loved mum to Christine and Andrew, mother in law
to Rob and Helen.
Adored grandma to Rebecca, Adam, Joanna and Nathan, cherished great grandma to
Koby and Ellis and a
dear friend to many.
A private Funeral Service will
take place at Bethel Church
followed by cremation
at Skipton Crematorium.
Judith Diggins will officiate.
Donations, if desired, are being received for Alzheimer's UK
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020