Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Foulds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Foulds

Notice Condolences

Betty Foulds Notice
FOULDS Betty On Sunday 8th November 2020, Betty, aged 90 years,
passed away peacefully at
the Royal Blackburn Hospital.
A much loved mum to Christine and Andrew, mother in law
to Rob and Helen.
Adored grandma to Rebecca, Adam, Joanna and Nathan, cherished great grandma to
Koby and Ellis and a
dear friend to many.
A private Funeral Service will
take place at Bethel Church
followed by cremation
at Skipton Crematorium.
Judith Diggins will officiate.
Donations, if desired, are being received for Alzheimer's UK
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -