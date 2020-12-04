Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Foulds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Foulds

Notice

Betty Foulds Notice
Foulds Betty Geoff and family would like to thank relatives, friends and those who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Alzheimer's UK and the Alzheimer's Society received during their recent sad loss.

Sincere thanks to Belvedere Manor Care Home staff, particularly those on 'Woodlands'.

Thanks also to Judith Diggins for her kind, comforting ministrations and guidance.
Thank you to Helliwells Funeral Service for dignified services.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -