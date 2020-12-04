|
|
|
Foulds Betty Geoff and family would like to thank relatives, friends and those who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Alzheimer's UK and the Alzheimer's Society received during their recent sad loss.
Sincere thanks to Belvedere Manor Care Home staff, particularly those on 'Woodlands'.
Thanks also to Judith Diggins for her kind, comforting ministrations and guidance.
Thank you to Helliwells Funeral Service for dignified services.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020