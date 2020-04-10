|
|
|
NUTTALL Bob On Thursday 2nd April 2020, Bob aged 63 years
died at Airedale Hospital Keighley
after a very short illness.
Much loved husband of Julie,
loving dad of Carly and Jenna, cherished son of Joan and the late Geoff, a wonderful brother of Les, Deb and Jan, brother in law, uncle, best friend of Cudge and a good friend to many, many people.
He will be sadly missed.
Private family funeral to be held but donations in memory of
Bob will be gratefully received on behalf of Pendleside Hospice using the website, Justgiving.com/
Bob-nuttall
Enquiries to -
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's
House, St Anne's Church,
Fence, BB12 9EE
Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020