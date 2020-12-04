Home

Dawe Brenda Who fell asleep on 23rd November 2020 after a long fight at
Nelson Manor, aged 75 years.

A much loved wife,
mother, grandma,
great grandma and friend.
Brenda will be fondly remembered and sadly missed
by all family and friends.

A celebration of Brenda's life
will be held on Wednesday
9th December, 2020 at
Skipton Crematorium
for those who have been asked
to be present.

Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of
British Heart Foundation c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020
