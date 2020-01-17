Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Brenda Ellis Notice
Ellis Brenda (Frances) Peacefully passed away on
Friday 3rd January 2020 at Airedale General Hospital,
Brenda, aged 86.
Cherished Wife to the late Tony Ellis. A much loved mum to Lynn, Carol, Michael. Adored Grandma, Nan and Great Grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at Higherford Methodist Church 12.30 pm followed by a committal at Barrowford Cemetery
at 1.30 pm.
Richard Hoyle will officiate.
Immediate family flowers only please with donations being gratefully received for
North West Air Ambulance or the Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020
