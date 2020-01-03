Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Robe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Robe

Notice

Brenda Robe Notice
Robe Brenda Brenda's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice and the Salvation Army. Special thanks to those who travelled near and far to be with them on the day of the funeral and to Complete Care and Guardian Care and Bernadette Hodgson for providing Brenda with amazing care and good Lancashire cooking.
Thank you to Jane Griffin for her comforting words and service and to Patrick and staff at the New Waggoners for giving Brenda her final Christmas party. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their support, guidance and dignified arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -