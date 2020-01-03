|
Robe Brenda Brenda's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Pendleside Hospice and the Salvation Army. Special thanks to those who travelled near and far to be with them on the day of the funeral and to Complete Care and Guardian Care and Bernadette Hodgson for providing Brenda with amazing care and good Lancashire cooking.
Thank you to Jane Griffin for her comforting words and service and to Patrick and staff at the New Waggoners for giving Brenda her final Christmas party. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their support, guidance and dignified arrangements.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020